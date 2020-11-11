Frank "Jim" Peters

Sioux City

Frank James “Jim” Peters, 80, of Sioux City, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020 at a local hospital.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Evangelical Free Church, 401 Ninth St., in Sioux City, 51101, www.firstevangelicalfreechurch.org. The Rev. Kevin Miller will officiate. Please wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Services of Sergeant Bluff.

Though known as “Spider Man” to local school children, Jim's most important roles were husband, dad and grandpa. In recent years, Jim cared for Chilean rose tarantulas named Rosie, and showed Rosie in classrooms to teach and entertain children.

Jim was born in Sioux City, on Dec. 11, 1939, to Segred C. (Fredrickson) and Frank E. Peters. He had two brothers. He was a 1958 Central High School graduate. After graduation, he enlisted and served two years in the U.S. Navy. Except for six mere miles, Jim sailed around the world on a destroyer.

Post-military, Jim attended Sioux City Technical School (WIT). He then worked 46 years as a first class electronic technician at Sioux Valley Radio and RACOM.