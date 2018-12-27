Sioux City
Frank LaFleur, 50, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Avenue. The service will be officiated by Rev. Witte and Rev. Horkey. Online condolences can be made at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Frank was born on April 12, 1968, in Irving, Texas, to Francis LaFleur and Darla James. He graduated from West High School in 1987. Frank worked various handyman jobs throughout the Siouxland area.
Frank was a Dallas Cowboys fan, a notorious prankster, and enjoyed the outdoors. He especially enjoyed fishing.
Frank is survived by his four children, Jamee LaFleur of Sioux City, Stephanie Rose Hughes of Louisiana, Ethan (Frank Jr.) Hughes of Louisiana, and Jefferson LaFleur of Perry, Iowa; his four sisters, Bobbi LaFleur of Sioux City, Tamie LaFleur of Rodney, Iowa, Renee (Jayson) Potter of Sioux City, and Debra (Bruce) Wood of Fort Dodge, Iowa; his brother, James (Maxine) LaFleur of Sioux City; his mother, Darla James of New Mexico; his stepmother, Lois LaFleur of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Nelson Hughes of Louisiana; and seven grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his father; sister, Georgia Hughes; and brother, Danny Hutchison.