Frank R. Wilcoxon, 72, of Sioux City, died on Jan. 28, 2019 at a Sioux City hospital, with his family at his side and where at his request, "no sad faces were allowed." Frank's life, his care for and support of his family are his legacy and his special gifts to us.
Services were held Jan. 29 and 30 at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel and St. Michael's Catholic Church. The family would like to thank all who participated and shared his memory especially Rev. Nguyen, celebrant, as well as Revs. Augustine and Erpelding. We also extend our gratitude to Mercy Medical Center and the Sioux Falls VA doctors for their expertise and outstanding care. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
In his last days, Frank asked that we have a party and be happy. Some of Frank's happiest days were spent with his children, their spouses and his six grandchildren. The following is an excerpt from "A Letter for Papa" read by his oldest grandchild, Taylor Allenback, at his Memorial Mass.
"If you knew our Papa, you knew him as strong, kind, steady and calm. We are calling on these strengths to carry us forward and we know he will always be watching over us. Each of us was his and Nan’s own special gift. Our grandparents shared a unique part in each of our lives and experiences, from football and volleyball games, archery and concert events to vacations and just time spent together. Papa always said his greatest memories were our visits to his house when we watched way too many movies, played games and painted. Papa loved his family deeply, his precious animals profusely, his country and God’s gift of nature. Above all, he was our rock, our Papa, father, husband, brother, uncle and friend. He will be with us forever."
About Frank…he was born in Lexington, Va., and moved with family to Sioux City at a young age. He graduated from Central High School. Following a tour of duty in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era and returning with numerous combat medals including a Purple Heart and The Air Medal, he married Sharisue. They shared 49 plus years together with their two children, Peggi (John Allenback) of Ankeny, Iowa, and Paul (Carrie Wilcoxon) of Sergeant Bluff; and six grandchildren, Taylor, Michael and Mitchell Allenback and Megan, Madison and Nathan Wilcoxon.
Frank's professional career in utilities management began with the city of Sioux City in the early 1970s. He later went to work for Professional Services Group as a regional manager and director of quality control before his final career move to U.S. Filter where he ultimately retired. He attended Michigan State University and Briar Cliff University.
Frank was an avid golfer and motorcyclist. He also enjoyed movies, puzzles, cards and tinkering. He could fix just about anything.
Frank was taken from us sooner than expected, but he joins his lovely mother, Margaret; his best friend and brother, Gene; his brother-in-law, Jake; his sister-in-law, Chris; as well as his precious pets with whom he shared a special bond and unconditional love. He will be missed especially by his family including his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many special nieces and nephews, Lisa, Leah, Jacob, Rog, Katie, Jacque, Lisa, Lori, Kim and their families.
Our thanks for the many prayers and condolences, cards, memorials, flowers and gifts to the Humane Society of Siouxland.