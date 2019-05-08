Ronan, Mont., formerly Elk Point, S.D.
Frank Zacek, 82, of Ronan, formerly of Elk Point, passed away on May 5, 2019 at the hospital in Ronan.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home in Ronan. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriderthompsoncom.
Frank was born in Lindsay, Neb., on June 4, 1936, the son of Peter and Violet Zacek. The family moved and resided in Niobrara, Neb., where his father ran the family business, Sanitary Meat Market. Frank graduated Niobrara High School in 1954. After high school, Frank joined the U.S. Army and served from 1956 to 1962.
He married the love of his life, Josephine H. Lingle, on Dec. 7, 1957. After being married, they moved to California and in 1972 they resided in Elk Point before retiring in Ronan, Montana in 2014. They remained happily married for 62 years.
Frank was in the Painters Union and worked for Tri-State Drywall for many years. He then had his own drywall company in Elk Point.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine of Ronan; two daughters, Vicki Sundleaf (Rodney) of Tacoma, Wash., and Jayne Hoffman (Charlie) of Ronan;, five grandchildren, Courtney Murphey, Rhiannon McCrea (Robert), Steffen Rosenbaum, Hayley Salois, and Trinity Rosenbaum; his 12 great-grandchildren that brought him much joy; his sisters, Irene Blackford, and Francis Lingle (Charles); a brother, Donald Zacek (Marlene); many nieces and nephews that he loved very much; and his beloved pets, Frankie Jo, Buck, and Squirrel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Violet Zacek; his son, Gregory; his sister, Genevieve Baker; and brothers, Robert, James, and William Zacek.