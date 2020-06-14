Fred D. Wells

Over his 55-year career with Wells, Fred served in a variety of roles and was named President and Chief Operating Officer in 1977, holding that position until his retirement in 2001.He served as Co-Chairman of the Wells Board of Directors from 2001-2007.

Fred and his cousin, Fay were at the helm during a time of tremendous growth for Wells and its signature brand Blue Bunny®. During his tenure, the company became the largest family owned and managed manufacturer of ice cream and dairy products in the United States, achieving product sales and expanding distribution to all 50 states. Throughout his career, Fred was an active member in the dairy industry. He served as a board member for the Milk Industry Foundation from 1992-1998. Fred was the first inductee into the Wells Hall of Fame in 2011.

Fred was an active and generous member of the community throughout his life. He was a lifetime member of the Sioux City Downtown Rotary and received the prestigious Key Award. Fred served as a board member for Boys and Girls Home and Family Services as well as Goodwill Industries/Wall Street Mission. Fred was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Sioux City.