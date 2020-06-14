Fred D. Wells
Sioux City
Dairy industry pioneer and former Wells President and Chief Operating Officer, Fred D. Wells, 93, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. Fred was the son of Harry C. Wells, and nephew of Fred H. Wells, original founders of Wells' Dairy in 1913.
A private service for close family will occur with a community celebration of Fred's life taking place on Aug. 15. More information about the celebration to be provided at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Fred D. Wells was born April 29, 1927, to Harry C. and Frieda Levson Wells in Doland, S.D. He began working at Wells as a young man after school, loading trucks and working as a relief driver. He graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1945.
Fred enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Pacific theatre, first on a Navy destroyer and then on a troop carrier during World War II. After returning from service, Fred attended Morningside College in Sioux City and began his long career with the family business in 1946.
Fred married Barbara Mulford of Kingsley, Iowa, on April 1, 1951. They celebrated 53 years together and had three children, daughter, Susan and sons, Mike and Greg.
Over his 55-year career with Wells, Fred served in a variety of roles and was named President and Chief Operating Officer in 1977, holding that position until his retirement in 2001.He served as Co-Chairman of the Wells Board of Directors from 2001-2007.
Fred and his cousin, Fay were at the helm during a time of tremendous growth for Wells and its signature brand Blue Bunny®. During his tenure, the company became the largest family owned and managed manufacturer of ice cream and dairy products in the United States, achieving product sales and expanding distribution to all 50 states. Throughout his career, Fred was an active member in the dairy industry. He served as a board member for the Milk Industry Foundation from 1992-1998. Fred was the first inductee into the Wells Hall of Fame in 2011.
Fred was an active and generous member of the community throughout his life. He was a lifetime member of the Sioux City Downtown Rotary and received the prestigious Key Award. Fred served as a board member for Boys and Girls Home and Family Services as well as Goodwill Industries/Wall Street Mission. Fred was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Sioux City.
Fred is survived by his special friend, Jacquie Rygh; children, Susan Wells Sargeant, Mike Wells (Cheryl), and Greg Wells (Pam); grandchildren, Michael Jay, Tiffany, Rachel, Matthew, Holly, Nick, Curran and Brie; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Frieda Wells; siblings, Wilma Fogarty and Marvel Torkelson; and his wife, Barbara (Bobbi).
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Siouxland.
