Fred L. Gilman

St. George, Utah, formerly Sioux City

Fred L. Gilman, 78, of St. George, formerly of Sioux City, died at his home on Oct. 1, 2020, with his son and wife by his side.

Services will be 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 at St. Marguerite Parish in Tooele, Utah. Interment will be in Camp Williams, Bluffdale Utah.

Fred was born in Sioux City, on Aug. 18, 1942. He graduated from Heelan High School. He then joined the U.S. Navy, serving the majority of his time aboard ships, mostly the U.S.S. Charles P. Cecil (DD 835).

Following his service in the Navy, he married Nilda Victoria Alverez. He completed training with Control Data as a computer technician in Minneapolis. Upon graduation, he was transferred to their office in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he worked for many years assigned to the Tooele Army Depot then later in the Salt Lake City office.

Fred always enjoyed working with his hands from fixing cars to owning a bike shop fixing bicycles. He could fix anything. After leaving Control Data he went into business for himself offering computer repairs and services.