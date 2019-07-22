Sergeant Bluff
Fred Louis Godfredson, 89, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Fred was born on April 28, 1930, in his family farm home. He was the son of Fred and Luella Godfredson. He graduated from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School in 1948, and helped on the family farm. Later, he served in the U.S. Air Force. After his time in the service, he returned to Sergeant Bluff, where he went to work for Swift and Co. for what started as a two-week stint and turned into a 30-year career. His true passion was farming, which he enjoyed his whole life on the family Century farm, passing his knowledge to his children and grandchildren who he loved dearly.
Fred married Margaret Johnson on Dec. 27, 1957. They were blessed with five children while living on the family Century farm.
Fred enjoyed spending his younger years roller-skating and dancing with his wife, Margaret. Other hobbies he enjoyed at his winter home in Tucson, included playing pool and cards, and he enjoyed gambling trips to Las Vegas and Laughlin. Fred was a member of the Shrine for over 30 years, having been a member of the Blue Lodge of Morningside 615, the Foot Patrol, and Vintage Wheels. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite.
Fred is survived by his devoted wife, Margaret of 61 and one-half years; his children, daughter, Cozette Ahlers (fiancé, Roy Semon) and her children, Amber (Trenton), April (Chad) of Omaha, and Allison (Matt) of Omaha, son, Mark, daughter, Colette Godfredson (fiancé, Craig Tanner) and her son, Ryan of New York, N.Y., and son, Todd (Brenda) and their children, Mitchell, Drew and Carson; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ava and Khalisi; his sister, Milly Tainter; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Luella Godfredson; two sisters, Margaret and Frances; a son, Scott; and twin grandchildren, Michael and Hope.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of Siouxland, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the Shrine.