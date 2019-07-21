{{featured_button_text}}

Sergeant Bluff

89, died Saturday, July 20, 2019.  Service:  July 24 at 11 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.  Burial:  Memorial Park Cemetery.  Visitation:  July 23 from 6 to 8 p.m., Masonic service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Fred Louis Godfredson
