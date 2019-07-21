Sergeant Bluff
89, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Service: July 24 at 11 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 23 from 6 to 8 p.m., Masonic service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
