Freda Brosamle

Cushing, Iowa
Freda (Westphal) Brosamle, 104, of Cushing, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. today at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cushing. Burial will be in Cushing Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Holstein, Iowa. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Freda was born March 28, 1915, in Battle Township, southeast of Cushing, Iowa, the daughter of Ferdinand and Betty (Dittmer) Westphal. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. John Lutheran Church in Cushing, where she remained a faithful member her entire lifetime. She was active in the ladies organizations and taught Sunday school and Bible school.
Freda received her education in the Cushing Consolidated School, graduating with the class of 1934. She was united in marriage to Raymond Brosamle on Oct. 25, 1934, at the Lutheran parsonage in Yankton, S.D. They farmed in Woodbury County until they retired to their home in Cushing in 1977. Freda was a homemaker. She enjoyed the farm, gardening, flowers, sewing, quilting, scrapbooking and reading. Cards were also a favorite pastime and she belonged to several card clubs.
Her family was a great joy to her. She enjoyed her family at picnics, holidays, and any and all other gatherings. She loved her grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren, and attending many of their sporting and musical events was a favorite activity.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include a son, Rodney (Marllys) Brosamle of Galva, Iowa; a daughter, Gail Stanton of Correctionville, Iowa; five grandchildren, Jeffery (Mikell) Brosamle, Joy (Duane) Babcock, Nancy (John Jr.) Jacobs, Brad (Janine) Stanton and Thomas (Lorie) Stanton; 12 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; one grandson, Timothy R. Stanton; sisters, Hilda Groepper, Linda Groepper and Ella Meins; a brother, Henry Westphal; three brothers-in-law, Lester Groepper, Arnold Groepper and Henry Meins; and a sister-in-law, Marcella Westphal.
