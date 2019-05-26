Pleasantville, Iowa, formerly of Sioux City
Freda Faye Sexton, 96, Pleasantville, Iowa, formerly Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, May 22, 2019, surrounded by family.
A celebration of Freda’s life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Mason Funeral Home, 902 N. State Street in Pleasantville, Iowa. A reception will follow at Fairview Church. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Grant Cemetery at Rodney, Iowa. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Freda was born on Feb. 21, 1923, to Tressa Lenore and Weaver Silverthorne. She worked at Grace’s Café in Winterset, Iowa, where she met the love of her life, Merle Freeland Sexton. The two wed on Dec. 15, 1951, and settled in Sioux City, Iowa, where they raised their two sons, Nickie (Cynthia) and Douglas (Ana).
She took extreme pride in her three grandchildren, Jon (Nicole), Dani (Cody) and Chris, and was a beloved great-grandmother to Graham, Leliani, Amaya, Reed, Merik and Cole.
Freda lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved nothing more than spending time with family, having people over to enjoy a home-cooked meal, and baking her famous apple pie.
She is predeceased by her sisters, Lorraine, Bernice, Ruth and Lois; and a brother, Keith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Fairview Christian Church.