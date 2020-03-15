Freda M. Coury

Freda was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, usher, and active member of various committees in the parish. She was also a member of Catholic Daughters (Court Ave Maria #269), the Carmelite Guild, and volunteered for the Mercy Medical Center Auxiliary.

After retirement, she continued as a volunteer for the Hospice of Siouxland and was a member of their Advisory Board. She also served as a Charter Volunteer at Trinity Heights and Queen of Peace since 1995.

She loved playing bridge, enjoyed traveling, and played for several years in the Sun Valley Par 3 Wednesday Golf Club. Freda was also an avid Heelan, Notre Dame and Iowa Hawkeye fan.

Freda's later years revolved around her nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was very proud of their accomplishments and attended every occasion possible for all of them, no matter where she had to go.

She is survived by two sons, Jim Coury and wife, Dawn of Omaha, and Rick Coury and wife, Helen of Sioux City; and one daughter, Deborah and husband, Daniel Georgesen of Omaha; nine grandchildren, Jesse, Kyle and Dana Coury, Justin and Joshua Coury and Amanda Boschee and Corey, Shelley, and Danielle Georgesen; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.