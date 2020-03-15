Freda M. Coury
Sioux City
Freda M. Coury, 95, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Holy
Spirit Retirement Home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Holy Cross-St. Michael Catholic Church, with a luncheon to follow at the parish center. Entombment will be later in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Born on Nov. 9, 1924, in Sioux City, Freda was the daughter of Thomas George and Mary (Abdo) George.
She was married to Alfred J. Coury on April 28, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sioux City. He passed away on April 21, 1995.
Freda graduated from Cathedral High School in 1942. She worked for a food distributing company for several years until she married and raised three children. She then worked for the Milwaukee Railroad for over 20 years until the railroad ceased operations in 1981.
In 1983, Freda started working in the business office of Marian Health Center until she later transferred to Home Health and Hospice. She worked there until her retirement in 1989.
Freda was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, usher, and active member of various committees in the parish. She was also a member of Catholic Daughters (Court Ave Maria #269), the Carmelite Guild, and volunteered for the Mercy Medical Center Auxiliary.
After retirement, she continued as a volunteer for the Hospice of Siouxland and was a member of their Advisory Board. She also served as a Charter Volunteer at Trinity Heights and Queen of Peace since 1995.
She loved playing bridge, enjoyed traveling, and played for several years in the Sun Valley Par 3 Wednesday Golf Club. Freda was also an avid Heelan, Notre Dame and Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Freda's later years revolved around her nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was very proud of their accomplishments and attended every occasion possible for all of them, no matter where she had to go.
She is survived by two sons, Jim Coury and wife, Dawn of Omaha, and Rick Coury and wife, Helen of Sioux City; and one daughter, Deborah and husband, Daniel Georgesen of Omaha; nine grandchildren, Jesse, Kyle and Dana Coury, Justin and Joshua Coury and Amanda Boschee and Corey, Shelley, and Danielle Georgesen; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings; and nephews. She had two brothers, Herbert and William "Georgie" George, five sisters, Agnes Neal, Margaret Abdo, Thelma Schuldt, Frances Coover, and Bernice George. Her nephews were Gary Coover and Mike George.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland or Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Service information
10:30AM
2223 Indian Hills Dr
Sioux City, IA 51104