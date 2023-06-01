Albert E. 'Al' Clayton Jun 1, 2023 39 min ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sioux City80, died Thursday, May 25, 2023. Services: June 1 at 10 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave. Visitation: June 1 from 9 to 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Tags Albert E. 'al' Clayton Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video These U.S. cities will make you feel like you're in Europe How to use the new Sioux City Journal app How to use the new Sioux City Journal app ‘Manga’: The tobacco mix causing health fears in Central African Republic ‘Manga’: The tobacco mix causing health fears in Central African Republic Hurricane Ian recovery continues in Florida Hurricane Ian recovery continues in Florida