91, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Rev. Elizabeth Odor of the Merrill Melbourne United Methodist Church will officiate. Visitation with the family present will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the funeral home prior to the service on Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.