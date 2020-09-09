 Skip to main content
Alden C. Noble

Columbus, Neb., formerly Sioux City

93, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Memorial service: Sept. 11, 2 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Private burial: Graceland Park Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: Sept. 11, 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

