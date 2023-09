27, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 suddenly of natural causes. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.