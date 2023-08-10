A Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug.12, 2023, at the Onawa United Methodist Church, in Onawa, Iowa, with Pastor Jason Gutzmer and Pastor Alan Godwin, officiating. A live stream of the service will be posted on the Goslar Funeral Home website with Tony's obituary. Burial will follow in the Onawa Cemetery in Onawa, Iowa. A visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Goslar Funeral Home Chapel, Onawa, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments, Onawa, Iowa.