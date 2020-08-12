Arlene Anna Kiepe

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

103, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Services: Aug. 15 at 10 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Mapleton. Committal: will follow service, St. Clair Township Cemetery, Ute, Iowa. Visitation: Aug. 14, 5-7 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will apply, and masks are strongly encouraged.