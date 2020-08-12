Arlene Anna Kiepe
Mapleton, Iowa
103, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Services: Aug. 15 at 10 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Mapleton. Committal: will follow service, St. Clair Township Cemetery, Ute, Iowa. Visitation: Aug. 14, 5-7 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will apply, and masks are strongly encouraged.
To send flowers to the family of Arlene Kiepe, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home - Mapleton
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 15, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
504 Walnut Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
504 Walnut Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.