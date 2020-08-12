You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arlene Anna Kiepe
View Comments

Arlene Anna Kiepe

{{featured_button_text}}

Arlene Anna Kiepe

Mapleton, Iowa

103, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Services: Aug. 15 at 10 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Mapleton. Committal: will follow service, St. Clair Township Cemetery, Ute, Iowa. Visitation: Aug. 14, 5-7 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will apply, and masks are strongly encouraged.

To send flowers to the family of Arlene Kiepe, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home - Mapleton
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 15, 2020
10:00AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
504 Walnut Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News