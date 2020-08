Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

93, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Service: Aug. 21, 10:30 a.m., Mater Dei Parish-Church of the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Burial: St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Kingsley, Iowa. Visitation: Aug. 20, 4 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.