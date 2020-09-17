Ashley L. Wilson

 Skip to main content
Ashley L. (Clausen) Wilson

Anthon, Iowa

28, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Service: Sept. 19, 10 a.m., Salem Lutheran Church, rural Correctionville, Iowa. Visitation: Sept. 18, 5 to 7 p.m., Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley, Iowa, and one hour prior to service at the church.

