Aurel Jean Skotvold
Dell Rapids, S.D., formerly Le Mars, Iowa
Aurel Jean Skotvold, 95, of Dell Rapids, S.D., formerly of Le Mars, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Dells Nursing and Rehabilitation in Dell Rapids. A Celebration of Life for lifelong resident Jean will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Le Mars (27071 C16). Reverend Trish Underberg will officiate. Anyone who knew Jean is welcome to attend to help us celebrate a life well lived. The Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting her family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.