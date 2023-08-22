Aurel Jean Skotvold, 95, of Dell Rapids, S.D., formerly of Le Mars, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Dells Nursing and Rehabilitation in Dell Rapids. A Celebration of Life for lifelong resident Jean will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Le Mars (27071 C16). Reverend Trish Underberg will officiate. Anyone who knew Jean is welcome to attend to help us celebrate a life well lived. The Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting her family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.