 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara F. Zediker
View Comments

Barbara F. Zediker

{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara F. Zediker

Sioux City

88, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Private service: Sept. 26, Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 25, 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News