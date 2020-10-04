 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara Highman
View Comments

Barbara Highman

{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Ilse (Zoeppel) Highman

Sioux City

78, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News