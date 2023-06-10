Barbara L. Middleton
Sioux City
107, died June 7, 2023. Services: June 16 at 10 a.m., Mater Dei Parish-Church of the Nativity. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 15 from 4 to 7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Barbara L. Middleton
Sioux City
107, died June 7, 2023. Services: June 16 at 10 a.m., Mater Dei Parish-Church of the Nativity. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 15 from 4 to 7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.