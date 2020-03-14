Becky A. Amick
Becky A. Amick

Becky A. Amick

Sioux City

64, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Service: March 16, 11 a.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: March 15, 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home.

Service information

Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Mar 16
Funeral
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
