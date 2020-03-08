Berget O. Starch
Sioux City, Iowa
102, died Thursday, March 5, 2020. Service: March 29, 2 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church. Burial: March 30, 10 a.m., Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation: March 29, 1:15 p.m. to service time at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Service information
Mar 29
Visitation
Sunday, March 29, 2020
1:15PM-2:00PM
Grace United Methodist Church
1735 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
Mar 29
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 29, 2020
2:00PM
Grace United Methodist Church
1735 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
