Bernard A. "Bernie" Feauto, 88, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at a local care facility. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with a Rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.