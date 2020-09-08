 Skip to main content
Bernard 'Bernie' De Boer
Bernard 'Bernie' De Boer

Bernard "Bernie" De Boer

Le Mars, Iowa

97, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Celebration of life: Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars. Burial: Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 9, 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

