Bernice E. Moritz
Bernice E. Moritz

Bernice E. Moritz

Twin Lakes, Wis., formerly Sioux City

95, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Service: Sept. 26, 9 a.m., Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament, Sioux City. Burial: St. Michael's Cemetery, Kingsley, Iowa. Visitation: Sept. 25, 5-7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

