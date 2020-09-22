 Skip to main content
Betty Taylor
Hartley, Iowa

85, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Celebration of life: Sept. 25, 2 p.m., Hartley Community Center. Family graveside service: May 14, Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 25, 1-2 p.m., at the community center. Hartley Funeral Home.

