Bradley Peterson
Bradley Peterson

Bradley Peterson

Aurelia, Iowa

46, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.  Graveside Service: Sept. 19, 1:15 p.m., Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Aurelia. Visitation: Sept. 19, noon to 1 p.m., Redig Funeral Home, Aurelia.

