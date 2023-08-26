Brent Tiedemann
Estherville, Iowa
53, of Estherville, passed away at Aspire of Estherville in Estherville on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in May City, Iowa. Visitation will also be held at the church on Monday, one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 11 a.m.; family will be present at that time. Burial will take place at Harrison Township Cemetery near May City.
