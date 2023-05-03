Brian Majeres
Le Mars, Iowa
75, died Sunday, April 30, 2023. Services: May 5 at 11 a.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars. Visitation: May 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home, and resumes May 5 from 10 a.m. until service time.
Brian Majeres
Le Mars, Iowa
75, died Sunday, April 30, 2023. Services: May 5 at 11 a.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars. Visitation: May 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home, and resumes May 5 from 10 a.m. until service time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.