Kuhlman passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug.14, 2023, at the Goslar Funeral Home Chapel, in Onawa, Iowa, with Chaplain Sam Zau, officiating. A live stream of the service will be posted on the Goslar Funeral Home website with Brian's obituary. A visitation will be 4 -7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Goslar Funeral Home Chapel, Onawa, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments, Onawa, Iowa.