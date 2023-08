Bruce Charles Fey, 73, of Sioux City, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at an Omaha, NE, hospital due to complications following heart surgery.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.