81, of Sioux City, Iowa passed away Saturday, Sept.2, 2023, at a local care facility. Services will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held 11:00am Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the United States Army and American Legion Post 662.