Carol Bolles
Anthon, Iowa
84, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Memorial service: June 22, 10:30 a.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Anthon. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: June 22, 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
Service information
Jun 22
Visitation
Monday, June 22, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Homes - Anthon
402 East Brady Street
Anthon, IA 51004
Jun 22
Memorial Service
Monday, June 22, 2020
10:30AM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Homes - Anthon
402 East Brady Street
Anthon, IA 51004
