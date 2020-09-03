 Skip to main content
Carol Schnepf
Sibley, Iowa

77, died Tuesday. Sept. 1, 2020. Private service: Sept. 5, Jurrens Funeral Home, Sibley. Burial: Holman Township Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-noon, at the funeral home.

