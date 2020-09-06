 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolyn Garner
View Comments

Carolyn Garner

{{featured_button_text}}

Carolyn Garner

Pierson, Iowa

60, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Memorial Service: Sept. 8, 2 p.m., Rock Solid Assembly Church, Le Mars, Iowa, with military rites. Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley, Iowa.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News