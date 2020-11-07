 Skip to main content
Carolyn Green
Carolyn Green

Sioux City

76, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Visitation: Nov. 9, 5 to 7 p.m., Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.

