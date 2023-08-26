Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Pastor Steve Jewett from New Horizons United Church of Christ in Akron will officiate. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from noon until service time on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.