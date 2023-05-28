Charles Alvin Kilzer
Sioux City
68, died Friday, May 19, 2023. Services: May 31 at 11 a.m., Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home.
Charles Alvin Kilzer
Sioux City
68, died Friday, May 19, 2023. Services: May 31 at 11 a.m., Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.