Charles E. "Chuck" Clark
Cherokee, Iowa
89, of Cherokee, Iowa, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 11, 2023 at Accura Healthcare in Cherokee.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee. Pastor Larry Ostercamp will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until service time at the church. Masonic services will be held after the church service followed by military rites performed by L.A. Wescott Post #2253 and the Cherokee American Legion outside the church. The Boothby Funeral Home of Cherokee, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.