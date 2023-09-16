Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee. Pastor Larry Ostercamp will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until service time at the church. Masonic services will be held after the church service followed by military rites performed by L.A. Wescott Post #2253 and the Cherokee American Legion outside the church. The Boothby Funeral Home of Cherokee, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.