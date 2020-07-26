Cheryl L. Knudsen
Ida Grove, Iowa

73, died Friday, July 24, 2020. Service: July 28, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ida Grove. Burial: Morgan Township Cemetery, Schleswig, Iowa. Visitation: July 27, 5 to 8 p.m., Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Ida Grove. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing apply.

