Clark J. Godfrey
Clark J. Godfrey

Clark J. Godfrey

Sioux City

86, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Visitation: Sept. 25, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel. Private Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery.

