Clifford Van Schepen
Hull, Iowa
81, died Monday, July 20, 2020. Service: July 23, 4 p.m., First Reformed Church, Hull. Burial: Hope Cemetery, Hull. Visitation: July 23, 6 to 7 p.m., at the church. Oolman Funeral Home, Hull.
To send flowers to the family of Clifford Van Schepen, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 23, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
First Reformed Church - Hull
911 2nd St
Hull, IA 51239
911 2nd St
Hull, IA 51239
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jul 23
Family Visitation
Thursday, July 23, 2020
6:00PM-7:30PM
6:00PM-7:30PM
First Reformed Church - Hull
911 2nd St
Hull, IA 51239
911 2nd St
Hull, IA 51239
Guaranteed delivery before the Family Visitation begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.