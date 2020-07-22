Clifford Van Schepen
Hull, Iowa

81, died Monday, July 20, 2020. Service: July 23, 4 p.m., First Reformed Church, Hull. Burial: Hope Cemetery, Hull. Visitation: July 23, 6 to 7 p.m., at the church. Oolman Funeral Home, Hull.

Service information

Jul 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 23, 2020
4:00PM
First Reformed Church - Hull
911 2nd St
Hull, IA 51239
Jul 23
Family Visitation
Thursday, July 23, 2020
6:00PM-7:30PM
First Reformed Church - Hull
911 2nd St
Hull, IA 51239
