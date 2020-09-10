 Skip to main content
Connie (Seaton) Wolfe
Connie (Seaton) Wolfe

Connie (Seaton) Wolfe

Sioux City

69, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Service: Sept. 12, 11 a.m., Morningside Assembly of God Church. Burial: at a later date. Visitation: Sept. 11, 4-8 p.m., at the church. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.

