Coralyn June Walters
Coralyn June Walters

Coralyn June Walters

Quimby, Iowa

78, died Thursday, March 26, 2020. Memorial service: Sept. 26, 10:30 a.m., Quimby United Methodist Church. Visitation: Sept. 25, 4-7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee, Iowa.

