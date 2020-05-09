Craig Camarigg
Sanborn, Iowa
87, died Thursday, May 7, 2020. Service: May 11, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Hospers, Iowa. Burial: Roseland Cemetery, Sanborn. Sanborn Funeral Home, Sanborn.
Service information
May 11
Funeral Service
Monday, May 11, 2020
10:30AM
First Presbyterian Church Of Hospers
200 Elm Street
Hospers, IA 51238
