Craig Camarigg
Craig Camarigg

Craig Camarigg

Sanborn, Iowa

87, died Thursday, May 7, 2020. Service: May 11, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Hospers, Iowa. Burial: Roseland Cemetery, Sanborn. Sanborn Funeral Home, Sanborn.

Service information

May 11
Funeral Service
Monday, May 11, 2020
10:30AM
First Presbyterian Church Of Hospers
200 Elm Street
Hospers, IA 51238
