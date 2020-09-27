 Skip to main content
Dale Heitritter
Sanborn, Iowa

81, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Memorial Service: Sept. 27, 3 p.m., American Lutheran Church, Melvin, Iowa. Burial at a later date. Visitation: one hour prior to service. Sanborn Funeral Home, Sanborn, Iowa.

