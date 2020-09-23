 Skip to main content
Dale L. Cline
Cherokee, Iowa

86, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Service: Sept. 25, 10:30 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cherokee. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 24, 3-7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee.

